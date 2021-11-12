Veteran turns hobby into custom yard games business

BOERNE – Hector Santiago is all about having a great time with family and friends, so when he wanted to add more fun to his get-togethers, he researched how to build his own yard games--the rest is history.

“I learned real quick on how to build a Jenga set and washer set with the minimal tools I had,” Santiago said.

The “hobby” started back in 2016 but it has grown into his business, Sunshine Woodworks.

“I just enjoy doing it, but my favorite part is the customer’s reaction,” Santiago said.

The games include Ladder Ball, Hook and Ring, Yahtzee, Jenga, and Corn Hole.

Despite the pandemic, Sunshine Woodworks sales actually went up during 2020 when more people were looking for options to have fun at home. Santiago does orders for businesses and restaurants and he can do custom orders on Corn Hole sets.

You can find some of his inventory at the Boerne Trading Co. in Boerne or you can place custom orders on Sunshine Woodworks Facebook or Instagram pages.