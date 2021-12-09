As seen on SA Live - Friday, December 10, 2021

SAN ANTONIO – Today on the show, we reveal the prize for day 7 in our 12 Days of Christmas giveaway! Plus, holiday brunch at Snooze, a light-filled night at Santa’s Ranch, easy tequila holiday cocktails and more.

First, it’s brunch time! Lift your spirits at Snooze, an A.M. Eatery, with cranberry-orange holiday pancakes, mimosas with a twist or a protein-packed breakfast bowl. Their new holiday menu has something for everyone.

Then, hit up the market for a holiday shopping spree in Comfort! The 8th Street Market has everything you need to make your Christmas merry and bright.

Light up your night with one of the Lone Star State’s favorite Christmas displays at Santa’s Ranch in New Braunfels. They have drive-thru lights, hot cocoa and more.

Ad

After all that, you’ll want a cocktail that’s easy to make, so we’re shaking things up with holiday beverages using Dulce Vida Tequila.

And how about a little music with that tasty drink? Texas pianist Joseph Fuller plays us some holiday tunes.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT TV app on Roku, smart TV or smartphone.