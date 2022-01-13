Recipe: Winning touchdown air fryer spicy chicken sliders

Chicken sliders are a cinch in the air fryer.

SAN ANTONIO – Game day is coming up, so why not serve these restaurant-quality crunchy, spicy chicken sliders with your favorite sauce or Tony Chachere’s ranch dressing?

These can be made ahead and reheated in your air fryer. Check out the recipe below.

Tony Chachere’s winning touchdown air fryer spicy chicken sliders

Ingredients:

4 boneless, skinless chicken thighs (cut in half)

Tony Chachere’s 30-minute chicken marinade

1 egg

1 cup milk or buttermilk

1 cup Panko crumbs

1 cup flour

1 tablespoon Tony Chachere’s bold seasoning

Dill or spicy pickles

Slider buns

Tony Chachere’s ranch dressing

Directions:

Preheat air fryer to 400°F.

Place chicken thighs in a zip lock bag. Pour 1/2 bottle of marinade into the bag. Marinate in the refrigerator for 30 minutes.

Beat egg and milk in one bowl. Mix flour, Panko crumbs and Tony Chachere’s bold seasoning. Take out thighs and place on paper towel. Dredge each thigh through egg mixture and flour mixture twice. Set aside until all pieces are done.

Place dredged chicken in air fryer. Cook for 20 minutes. You may have to do two batches depending on the size of the chicken thighs.

Serve on slider buns with pickles and Tony Chachere’s ranch dressing. Touchdown!