44º

SA Live

Recipe: Winning touchdown air fryer spicy chicken sliders

Restaurant-quality mini chicken sandwiches by Tony Chachere’s

Diana Winters, Executive Producer, SA Live

Tags: sa live, Recipes, chicken, air fryer, tony chachere's
Chicken sliders are a cinch in the air fryer. (Tony Chachere's, Tony Chachere's 2022)

SAN ANTONIO – Game day is coming up, so why not serve these restaurant-quality crunchy, spicy chicken sliders with your favorite sauce or Tony Chachere’s ranch dressing?

These can be made ahead and reheated in your air fryer. Check out the recipe below.

Tony Chachere’s winning touchdown air fryer spicy chicken sliders

Ingredients:

  • 4 boneless, skinless chicken thighs (cut in half)
  • Tony Chachere’s 30-minute chicken marinade
  • 1 egg
  • 1 cup milk or buttermilk
  • 1 cup Panko crumbs
  • 1 cup flour
  • 1 tablespoon Tony Chachere’s bold seasoning
  • Dill or spicy pickles
  • Slider buns
  • Tony Chachere’s ranch dressing

Directions:

Preheat air fryer to 400°F.

Place chicken thighs in a zip lock bag. Pour 1/2 bottle of marinade into the bag. Marinate in the refrigerator for 30 minutes.

Beat egg and milk in one bowl. Mix flour, Panko crumbs and Tony Chachere’s bold seasoning. Take out thighs and place on paper towel. Dredge each thigh through egg mixture and flour mixture twice. Set aside until all pieces are done.

Place dredged chicken in air fryer. Cook for 20 minutes. You may have to do two batches depending on the size of the chicken thighs.

Serve on slider buns with pickles and Tony Chachere’s ranch dressing. Touchdown!

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Diana Winters is a San Antonio-area native, Emmy award-winning and GLAAD-nominated journalist and baker who loves the Alamo City. She is the executive producer of SA Live, creator of South Texas PRIDE and co-creator of Texas Eats.

email