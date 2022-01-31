60º

Happy Space: Remodel your restroom with these kits

San Antonio designer shares four bathroom kits to make remodeling easier

Jennifer Struski, SA Live Multimedia Journalist

Styleberry Creative Interiors is helping make your next restroom renovation simpler

SAN ANTONIO – Shawna Percival is hoping to help people renovate with ease by sharing Styleberry Creative Interiors bathroom kits.

“You can really take your shopping list and tailor it to your individual investment budget,” Percival said.

Here are a few of her kit options:

1. “Bennett” - a woodsy chic vibe

2. “Isla” - relaxing vibe, feels like a beach getaway

3. “Willow” - zen-like spa vibes

4. “Porter” - Eastern seaboard & Cape Cod vibes

The goal is to use these design kits to get the look you want, without the stress. For more on Sourced Kits, click here.

