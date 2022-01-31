Happy Space: Remodel your restroom with these kits

Styleberry Creative Interiors is helping make your next restroom renovation simpler

SAN ANTONIO – Shawna Percival is hoping to help people renovate with ease by sharing Styleberry Creative Interiors bathroom kits.

“You can really take your shopping list and tailor it to your individual investment budget,” Percival said.

Here are a few of her kit options:

1. “Bennett” - a woodsy chic vibe

BENNETT (Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

2. “Isla” - relaxing vibe, feels like a beach getaway

Isla (Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

3. “Willow” - zen-like spa vibes

willow (Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

4. “Porter” - Eastern seaboard & Cape Cod vibes

porter (Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

The goal is to use these design kits to get the look you want, without the stress. For more on Sourced Kits, click here.