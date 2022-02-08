How to get your roof in tip-top shape with solar shingles

Considering solar shingles? Duane Charping, founder and owner of Roof Fix provides the benefits you can't pass up.

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Investing in a home is no small matter – and the way your house looks is important.

You might want to start on top with your roof.

Cooler weather can, of course, have a big effect on your roof, but you can take care of that with a little help from professionals.

Duane Charping, founder and owner of Roof Fix, took some time to explain some of the reasons homeowners could benefit from installing solar shingles -- and why it’s important to go solar with a local company.

What are Timberline Solar Shingles?

The world’s first nailable solar shingle is the only product to integrate solar technology into the traditional roofing process, so you can have a full-fledged solar roof.

According to Timberline Solar, the shingles are water-shedding, strong and warranted to withstand winds up to 130 mph.

What do these solar shingles look like?

Roof Fix described the solar shingles as sleek with uniformed lines that blend in with the aesthetic of the house. The elements of the shingles bring a curbside appeal to the home, and ultimately, the solar generates clean electricity.

What are the benefits of getting solar shingles over solar panels?

While traditional solar solutions get added on top of your roof shingles, Timberline Solar incorporates efficient solar technology inside durable shingles for superior water-shedding qualities. Each installation is backed by one warranty. Homeowners who install a new solar system can use it to both power their home and charge any electric vehicles for emissions-free transportation.

Ready to become self-reliant and energy independent while guaranteeing your fuel source?

Roof Fix mentioned there is a $2,500 rebate from CPS Energy for going solar and a 26% federal tax credit available.

“Roof Fix not only provides new roofs but offers any kind of repair and numerous services and packages that help keep your roof healthy to ultimately prolong the life of your roof,” Charping said.