74º

WEATHER ALERT

SA Live

As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, March 29, 2022

We’re playing games, counting down to Fiesta + revealing the SA Live Fiesta medal!

Fiona Gorostiza, SA Live Host

Tags: SA Live, as seen on sa live
As seen on SA Live (Pixabay)

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, Fiesta begins in only two days! We reveal our SA Live Fiesta medal in a sweet way, thanks to Sugar Mama’s Tasty Treats!

Then, we are getting our own party started today with some help from Mike Moody, co-owner of Games2U, with some fun activities the whole family can do on Alamo Heights Night!

Plus, we go under the sea at SEA LIFE San Antonio Aquarium and meet their new sea turtle!

Also, we check out the soccer scene and see what upcoming events the Athenians have this season.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, a smart TV or smartphone.

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Fiona Gorostiza lights up the airwaves of the Alamo City with her fresh, energetic style, quick wit, and adventurous spirit.

email

facebook