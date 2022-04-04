Watch SA Live’s Texas Cavaliers River Parade After Party

SA Live hosts Fiona Gorostiza and Mike Osterhage kept the fun going at Market Square after the Texas Cavaliers River Parade with an after party.

SAN ANTONIO – After the Texas Cavaliers River Parade tonight, the party continues at Historic Market Square with Fiona, Mike and Jen live on KSAT 12!

It’s SA Live’s annual Fiesta after party and you don’t want to miss it because we have all the Fiesta food, light-up libations, cultural performances and even a little magic.

Comedy magician Ruben Barron will perform astounding magic tricks among the crowd of Fiesta onlookers. You can catch him this Friday at 8 p.m. at Upstage Comedy Lounge.

Chef Tatu Herrera, owner of Folklores Coffee House, will be making over-the-top Fiesta eats, while Southside Craft Soda will mix up light-up Fiesta-themed cocktails you can make for your next shindig - one of them is even based on the Riverwalk.

Grupo Folklorico de Bendiciones, the 2022 SA Live Fan Favorite of the Western Heritage Parade & Cattle Drive, will perform an authentic Folklorico dance for us. Follow them on Facebook to find out about their Fiesta events.

Mike tries his hand at captaining a river barge with GO RIO Cruises as Fiona holds on for dear life! Be sure to check out their ghost tours this month.

The fun starts around 9 p.m. tonight on KSAT 12, right after the Texas Cavaliers River Parade. Viva Fiesta!