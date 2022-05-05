Thirsty Thursday: 4 must-try drinks at Otro Bar

Take in downtown San Antonio's sights and sounds while trying these delicious hand-crafted cocktails.

SAN ANTONIO – Otro Bar prides itself on providing a “one-of-a-kind elevated setting” and when they say “elevated”, they mean it, literally.

Otro is located on the third floor of the Canopy by Hilton San Antonio Riverwalk right across the street from the Aztec Theater and the views from this rooftop bar are breathtaking and truly Instagram-friendly.

The view from Otro Bar. (KSAT)

And oh yeah, the drinks are great too. Here are some faves:

Tequila-based drink with Strawberry Basil Jarabe. Need we say more? (KSAT)

This Selena-inspired tequila-based cocktail includes a spicy tamarind and grapefruit soda that's made in-house. OK, we'll try it--anything for Selena. (KSAT)

This perfect pick-me-up cocktail is all the rage. It's even topped with espresso beans. (KSAT)

This drink was inspired by the 1862 French invasion of Mexico. (KSAT)

You can have a Sunday Funday every Sunday in May at Otro Bar where you’ll find drink specials, live music, mimosa pitchers and more.

Happy hour is Monday to Thursday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Specials include $2 off specialty cocktails, bottled beer and half-off selected appetizers.

For more info on Otro Bar click here, or go check them out for yourself. After trying these drinks you may even be saying, “Otro”.