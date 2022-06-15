As seen on SA Live - Wednesday, June 15, 2022

As seen on SA Live

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, we show you delicious, donut shaped burgers from UBP Burgers and why their shape makes them extra juicy!

Then, we chow down on Big Red tortillas from Chef Leo Davila of Stixs & Stone.

Plus, we get a preview of the Texas Reptile Expo happening this weekend!

It’s an exciting baseball game for a good cause. How you can attend Juneteenth Night At The Mission and help save lives across the city.

Also, the San Antonio Zoo hosts Night Out At The Zoo, the official kick-off event for PRIDE San Antonio’s first-ever PRIDE week! The 2nd Annual Night Out At The Zoo is a family-friendly ticketed event for guests of all ages to enjoy a supportive environment celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community in a wildly zoo-nique way!

Alexis Solomon, owner of Treat Slangerz is here with allergen friendly desserts and to help us make some special items for Pride Month.

We also fill you in on the 61st annual Stonewall Peach Jamboree and Rodeo happening June 16 - 18th!

