As seen on SA Live

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, the experts from The Rustic Brush are here with DIY Father’s Day gift beer glass etching, Patriotic projects and outdoor yard games!

Plus, we taste delicious food from Jamaica Jamaica Cuisine.

Then, we continue to celebrate Pride Month with cocktails from The Bonham Exchange and Pride Month Cookies from WD Deli!

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, a smart TV or smartphone.