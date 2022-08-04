Recipe: Muffin cup meatloaves

SAN ANTONIO – BBQ VERSION

WHAT YOU NEED:

• 1 large egg, lightly beaten

• ½ cup breadcrumbs

·• 1 small yellow onion, finely chopped

• ½ cup diced bell pepper (you can also use celery)

• ½ teaspoon onion powder

• ½ teaspoon garlic powder

• ½ teaspoon black pepper

• ¾ tsp kosher salt

• ¼ cup BBQ sauce, plus more for topping

• 1.5 lbs. 90/10 ground beef

• 12 thin slices of pancetta (or bacon)

WHAT YOU DO:

Preheat your oven to 375°F. Sauté the onion and bell pepper in a small amount of oil just until softened, about 3 minutes. Allow cooling slightly.

Mix the first 9 ingredients, then add beef and mix lightly. Press about 1/3 cup into ungreased muffin tins and top each with a thin slice of pancetta. Bake for 15 minutes. Remove muffin tin from the oven, brush meatloaves with more BBQ sauce and bake another 5-7 minutes, until internal temperature reaches 160°F.

VARIATIONS AND MAKE AHEAD:

These mini meatloaves are perfect to make ahead—just bake them without any toppings and allow them to cool. Line a baking sheet with waxed paper and freeze until firm (30 minutes to 1 hour), then transfer to an airtight freezer-safe container and freeze completely. Thaw partially in the fridge overnight, then place on a foil or parchment-lined baking sheet and bake at 350°F until heated through.

You can also prepare a meatloaf mixture one day in advance and keep it in the fridge until ready to bake.

Get creative with the variations, the possibilities are endless! Try this with your favorite meatloaf recipe, or try one of these flavor suggestions:

Italian—Use ground turkey, egg and breadcrumbs, parmesan cheese, sun-dried tomatoes and Italian seasoning. Top with pancetta and tomato sauce.

Tex Mex—Use a mix of ground beef and ground turkey, then add shredded Mexican cheese, chili and garlic powder, cumin, ¼ cup spicy tomato sauce, and top with hot sauce and more cheese.