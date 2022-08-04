Recipe: Sheet pan scallion chicken

SAN ANTONIO – WHAT YOU NEED :

• 4 scallions, trimmed and finely chopped (about 1/2 cup), plus more for garnish

• 3 tablespoons Dijon mustard

• 3 tablespoons minced fresh ginger (from one 3-inch piece)

• 2 tablespoons minced garlic

• 1 tablespoon white miso paste

• 2 teaspoons turbinado or brown sugar

• Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

• ½ cup canola or safflower oil

• 1 head broccoli, cut into large florets (or baby bok choy, halved lengthwise)

• 4-8 bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs (about 3 pounds), skins removed

• Steamed rice or mashed potatoes, for serving

• Lemon wedges, for serving

WHAT YOU DO :

Heat oven to 450°F. In a small bowl, combine scallions, mustard, ginger, garlic, miso, sugar, 1 teaspoon salt, 1/2 teaspoon pepper and 6 tablespoons of the oil. Mix well. Cut broccoli into large florets and toss with the remaining 2 tablespoons of oil. Season with salt and pepper.

Season chicken thighs generously with salt and pepper, then rub scallion marinade generously over each piece.

Place on a foil or parchment-lined rimmed baking sheet and bake chicken for about 10 minutes. Remove pan from oven, add broccoli, and spread in an even layer (if you have any marinade left over brush lightly over veggies). Continue roasting until chicken is cooked through and vegetables are tender about 20-25 minutes.

Serve chicken and vegetables over rice or mashed potatoes.

Spoon pan juices over the chicken and garnish with scallions. Serve with lemon wedges.