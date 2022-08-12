How expectant mothers can prepare for breastfeeding

Whether this is a family’s first baby or fourth, each experience is different, and breastfeeding can be challenging. In partnership with Methodist Healthcare.

August is National Breastfeeding Month, and families may still need help with breastfeeding care and support even after they’ve returned home from the hospital.

Angela Navara, RN and board certified lactation consultant at Methodist Health, said lactation consultations are free with an appointment, and you don’t have to birth your child at a Methodist Hospital to make an appointment.

During a consultation, mom and baby will come in, and the baby will be weighed. The mom will breastfeed the baby then, baby is weighed after mom breastfeeds. Doctors can then measure how much the baby is transferring from mom. Doctors can also help with other issues that mom may be having, such as painful latching or difficulty latching, and a plan will be set up for mom and baby.

Prenatal classes, breast pump rentals and support groups are also available to any new mom or new family, regardless of where they deliver, Navara said.

Navara says they encourage every expectant couple to also attend the Beyond Baby Blues Class and Support Group. This class may be better prepare new parents to recognize the signs and symptoms of postpartum depression. Postpartum Depression Screenings are also available.

To find out more on classes at Methodist Healthcare, you can visit their website.