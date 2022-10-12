91º

SA Live

As Seen on SA Live-Wednesday, October 12, 2022

Southern cuisine, dance performance + animal friends for your next party

Sarah Cervera, SA Live intern

Tags: SA Live, as seen on sa live
Animal friends for your next party. (Pixabay, Pixabay 2022)

SAN ANTONIO – Today on the show, Southern cuisine, a dance performance and animal friends for your next party.

We’re taking a bite out of Ida Claire’s menu featuring new Southern cuisine and seafood items.

Celebrate Dia de la Raza with “Viva Mi Cultura,” a lecture and dance performance at Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center.

Once In A Wild shows us their animal friends perfect for your Halloween and Harry Potter-themed parties.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, a smart TV or smartphone.

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Sarah Cervera is a senior communications major at Texas A&M University-San Antonio. She is a proud San Antonio native who strives to write stories that will positively impact and shape her community. In her spare time, she enjoys the outdoors and spending time with family. She aspires to obtain a career in television as an anchor or reporter.

email