Breast Cancer signs and symptoms to look out for

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

It’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and while breast cancer may not cause any symptoms in the early stages, it’s important to perform self exams and mammograms to catch it early.

According to the Baptist Health System, The earlier breast cancer is detected, the better the prognosis. It is important for women to start annual screening mammograms at the age of 40.

When breast cancer is detected early, the five-year survival is greater than 90%, Baptist Health officials said. If a woman has a family history of breast cancer, this should be discussed with their provider. Genetic testing may be neccesary along with earlier breast imaging.

Breast self-exams should be done on a regular basis to become familiar with how your breasts feel so that if a woman notes a change, they know to follow up with their physician.

Common signs and symptoms of breast cancer are:

Any lump or mass in the breast, breast swelling

Skin irritation or dimpling

Nipple inversion or eversion that is different than their normal

Redness

Scaliness or skin thickening.

Any of the above symptoms should be reported to your doctor.

Receiving a breast cancer diagnosis can be distressing, and often patients and their families feeling like their world has been turned upside down.

Baptist Health Navigators act like life preservers as they are available to support patient’s throughout their entire journey. Patients receive one-on-one education about their diagnosis, facilitate and coordinate their care and provide them with community resources available to make their journey as easy as possible.

For more information and resources, visit www.baptisthealthsystem.com/breastcancermonth.