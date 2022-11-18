As Seen on SA Live - Friday, November 18, 2022

Pozole on the show today!

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, deli deliciousness, pozole and “What Are The Kids Doing?”

WD Deli can take some prep off your plate with their baked goods you can preorder!

Chef Cariño Cortez is making pork pozole that will keep you warm all season long!

Plus, it’s the ultimate generational showdown! Our Gen Z interns are facing off with SA Live’s notorious Boomer, Mike Osterhage.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, a smart TV or smartphone.