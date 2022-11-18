54º

SA Live

As Seen on SA Live - Friday, November 18, 2022

Deli baked goods, pozole + a Gen. Z vs. Boomer showdown

Lily Celeste Reimherr Buckert, SA Live intern

Tags: sa live, as seen on sa live, san antonio, San Antonio
Pozole on the show today! (pixabay, Pixabay 2022)

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, deli deliciousness, pozole and “What Are The Kids Doing?”

WD Deli can take some prep off your plate with their baked goods you can preorder!

Chef Cariño Cortez is making pork pozole that will keep you warm all season long!

Plus, it’s the ultimate generational showdown! Our Gen Z interns are facing off with SA Live’s notorious Boomer, Mike Osterhage.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, a smart TV or smartphone.

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Lily Celeste Reimherr Buckert, 18, is an intern with SA Live and a senior communication major at Texas A&M University-San Antonio. A proud San Antonio native, she is passionate about celebrating her beloved city and community through her work.

email