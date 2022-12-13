As Seen on SA Live - Tuesday, December 13, 2022

We tell you about a new coffee shop serving up seasonal sweets and drinks.

SAN ANTONIO – Today on the show, holiday sweets, coffee, Christmas catering and a volunteer opportunity.

Looking for the perfect pastry? We take a bite out of the Beignet Stand’s holiday flavors.

Java Jen takes us to Coffee and Culture Bakery, a new place in town where you can sip freshly brewed coffee while enjoying some baked sweets.

If you haven’t planned your Christmas dinner yet, let Nome’s Catering make your meal merry and bright with their holiday feast.

Roy Maas Youth Alternatives tells us about their upcoming “Wrapping with Roy” event, while showing us some tips for interior decorating and gift wrapping.

Want to support your favorite T.V. weatherman and host? Vote for Mike Osterhage because he has been nominated for Best T.V. Personality by San Antonio Magazine.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT TV app on Roku, smart TV or smartphone.