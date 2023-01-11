71º

As Seen on SA Live - Wednesday, January 11, 2023

Healthy Meal Preps, Texas Trippin’, Robots, and a African designed fashion show.

Richard Baltazar

Sunset at The Bentley Hotel (The Bentley Hotel, 290 Wine Castle)

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, load up and organize healthy food for the new year, we go Texas Trippin’ to the Hill Country, Wolfbots Robotics teams wow us with their newest creations, and Tudis African Boutique presents a fashion show.

It’s a new year and Fuel F33d can help you get into shape by meal-prepping healthy delicious food combinations.

Jen Tobias-Sturski takes us to Johnson City, Texas to the Bentley Hotel a boutique hotel featuring a resort-style pool and an outdoor wine cabana bar.

Our friends from the Wolfbots Robotics Team show us their newest creations ahead of their big robotics competition this weekend.

Tudis African Boutique comes on to talk about Lafrique Show, a fashion show and opportunity to shop new African based designs at a great price.

