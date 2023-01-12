As Seen on SA Live - Thursday, January 12, 2023

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, author talks soup cookbook, Corner Coffee, Miss Black San Antonio, Chamoy Y Mas promotes their valentine’s day boxes, Jada Rashawn does MLK crafts, we preview the big events for this year.

Author Clifford Edwards stops by to talk about his soup cookbook “Soupernatural” inspired by a 30-day soup challenge.

It’s another Java Jen segment and she takes us to Corner Coffee located on the southside of San Antonio. Jen tries their signature coffee Canela Loca.

In honor of dreamweek, we had Glenetta Bierria promote Miss Black San Antonio. A beauty pageant to promote the awareness of her African American Heritage, to provide personality development training for pageantry competitions, and encourage higher academic or vocational goals.

Valentine’s Day is coming up this small local business wants you to forget the traditional sweets and try something sour. Chamoy Y Mas comes on to promote their Valentine’s day boxes to celebrate this year’s holiday.

Jada Rashawn, a nanny expert is here to talk about MLK Day crafts and activities for kids.

It’s a start of a new year and we preview all the big events around the city. All hyperlinks are provided below.

Alamodome, AT&T Center, Tech Port Center, Tobin Center, San Antonio Stockshow and Rodeo, Western Heritage + Cattle Drive.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, smart TV, or smartphone.

You can watch the full show below.