Recipe: Seed-Cycling Trail Mix Cookies

SAN ANTONIO – She’s keeping women healthy through lifestyle and exercise, and now she wants to help you, too!

Hope Pedraza, owner of InBalance Studios, is sharing her recipe to naturally balance women’s hormonal cycles. Check it out below.

Seed-Cycling Trail Mix Cookies

Ingredients:

1 ¼ cups almond four

1/3 cup vegan dark chocolate chips

**optional dried fruit

1/4 cup mixed seeds (like sesame seeds, pumpkin, ground flax seeds, hemp seeds, or chia seeds of a combo)

1/4 cup desiccated unsweetened coconut

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon sea salt

1/3 cup coconut sugar

1/4 cup aquafaba (chickpea brine)

3 tablespoon coconut oil, melted

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 tablespoon maple syrup

Directions:

In a large mixing bowl, stir together almond flour, dark chocolate chips, seeds, coconut, baking powder, salt and coconut sugar.

In a separate bowl, beat aquafaba (using an electric mixer or whisking vigorously) until light and fluffy and loose peaks have formed. (TIP: Add 1/8 teaspoon cream of tartar to help it along if not whipping!)

To the aquafaba, add the melted coconut oil, vanilla and maple syrup and beat or whisk to combine. Then add to dry ingredients and mix until just combined.

Loosely cover and chill in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Scoop out 3-tablespoons amounts of dough and form into balls and then press them down into discs.

Place on a bare or parchment-lined baking sheet with about a 1-inch gap in between each cookie to allow for a little spreading.

Bake for 20-25 minutes or until the undersides are golden brown and the tops appear slightly puffy and cracked.

Remove from oven and let cool on the pan for 10 minutes then carefully loosen with a spatula.