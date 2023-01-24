As Seen on SA Live - Tuesday, January 24, 2023

Stay safe the cowboy way and head over to Briscoe Western Art Museum

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, we preview the Vaquero Cook-off, Briscoe Western Art Museum, Black Lab Brewing, and Lil Wonders Studio.

Let’s Rodeo San Antonio! It’s time to show off your cooking skills by competing in the Vaquero Cook-off! Feb. 4, 2023, enjoy a fun competition and festive day full of food and entertainment.

Be inspired to explore Dreamweek’s themes of representations and identification at the Briscoe Western Art Museum. Join San Antonio Poet Laureate Andrea Vocab Sanderson with clay sculpting, sketch drawing, or watercolor painting.

Our Jen Tobias-Sturski takes us to Black Lab Brewing to try out their special beers and promote their expanded pizza space. The two chemists’ owners opened the Saturday before the Covid shutdown in 2020, fortunately, have made it through and are now expanding.

Lil Wonders Studio is a San Antonio local artist who is specializing in making all things tiny and handmade unique jewelry.

