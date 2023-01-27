Recipe: Ranch Style Chorizo-Laced Migas

SAN ANTONIO – Chef Brian West knows a thing or two about cooking for cowboys. He shares a classic cowboy breakfast recipe below.
Ranch Style Chorizo-Laced Migas
Ingredients:
- 6 eggs (large)
- 3 corn tortillas
- 9 ounces chorizo
- ¼ cup cheese
- ⅓ cup cherry tomatoes
- 3 tablespoons cilantro
- ¼ cup diced onion
- ⅛ teaspoon salt
- dash black pepper
- 4 teaspoons spicy aioli
Directions:
Chop the cilantro, cherry tomatoes and the onion.
Heat a pan over medium heat and add the oil and onion. Cook for 5 minutes and add the chorizo.
Cook until the chorizo is cooked, about 8 minutes.
Add the scrambled eggs, ripped-up corn tortillas, salt, and pepper. Cook until the eggs are part-way cooked.
Add the cheese and finish cooking the eggs. Cook until the cheese is melted into the eggs.
Add fresh chopped cilantro.
Serve hot with aioli.