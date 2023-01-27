Recipe: Ranch Style Chorizo-Laced Migas

(Ted Obringer, Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Ranch style migas with chorizo? Yes, please!

SAN ANTONIO – Chef Brian West knows a thing or two about cooking for cowboys. He shares a classic cowboy breakfast recipe below.

Ranch Style Chorizo-Laced Migas

Ingredients:

6 eggs (large)

3 corn tortillas

9 ounces chorizo

¼ cup cheese

⅓ cup cherry tomatoes

3 tablespoons cilantro

¼ cup diced onion

⅛ teaspoon salt

dash black pepper

4 teaspoons spicy aioli

Directions:

Chop the cilantro, cherry tomatoes and the onion.

Heat a pan over medium heat and add the oil and onion. Cook for 5 minutes and add the chorizo.

Cook until the chorizo is cooked, about 8 minutes.

Add the scrambled eggs, ripped-up corn tortillas, salt, and pepper. Cook until the eggs are part-way cooked.

Add the cheese and finish cooking the eggs. Cook until the cheese is melted into the eggs.

Add fresh chopped cilantro.

Serve hot with aioli.