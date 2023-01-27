57º

Recipe: Ranch Style Chorizo-Laced Migas

Chef Brian West shares a twist on a Cowboy Breakfast classic

Diana Winters, Executive Producer, SA Live

Ranch style migas with chorizo? Yes, please! (Ted Obringer, Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Chef Brian West knows a thing or two about cooking for cowboys. He shares a classic cowboy breakfast recipe below.

Ranch Style Chorizo-Laced Migas

Ingredients:

  • 6 eggs (large)
  • 3 corn tortillas
  • 9 ounces chorizo
  • ¼ cup cheese
  • ⅓ cup cherry tomatoes
  • 3 tablespoons cilantro
  • ¼ cup diced onion
  • ⅛ teaspoon salt
  • dash black pepper
  • 4 teaspoons spicy aioli

Directions:

Chop the cilantro, cherry tomatoes and the onion.

Heat a pan over medium heat and add the oil and onion. Cook for 5 minutes and add the chorizo.

Cook until the chorizo is cooked, about 8 minutes.

Add the scrambled eggs, ripped-up corn tortillas, salt, and pepper. Cook until the eggs are part-way cooked.

Add the cheese and finish cooking the eggs. Cook until the cheese is melted into the eggs.

Add fresh chopped cilantro.

Serve hot with aioli.

About the Author:

Diana Winters is a San Antonio-area native, Emmy award-winning and GLAAD-nominated journalist and baker who loves the Alamo City. She is the executive producer of SA Live, creator of South Texas PRIDE and co-creator of Texas Eats.

