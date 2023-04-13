75º

LIVE

SA Live

As seen on SA Live - Thursday, April 13, 2023

Original ‘Hamilton’ star at SXSW, local contestant on ‘American Idol,’ secret Fiesta medal giveaway & official beer salt of Fiesta

Diana Winters, Executive Producer, SA Live

Tags: SA Live, As Seen on SA Live
SA Live Fiesta medal giveaways start today!

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., we catch up with one of the original cast members of “Hamilton” and chat with a local contestant on “American Idol”! Plus, our secret Fiesta medal giveaways begin!

We’re going to reveal the first location of our secret Fiesta medal giveaways today, so make sure you’re checking our social media @SALiveKSAT!

Plus, it’s the official beer salt of Fiesta. We’re making Fiesta-themed cocktails with Twang.

We have some big stars on the show today, including Daveed Diggs from the original cast of “Hamilton”! We caught up with him and the cast of “Blindspotting” at SXSW in Austin. They chat about the season 2 premiere.

Local “American Idol” contestant Dawson Wayne made it to Hollywood Week! We chat with him about his episode coming up on Monday on KSAT 12.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, smart TV, or smartphone.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Diana Winters is a San Antonio-area native, Emmy award-winning and GLAAD-nominated journalist who loves the Alamo City. She is the executive producer of SA Live, creator of South Texas PRIDE and co-creator of Texas Eats.

email