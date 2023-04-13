As seen on SA Live - Thursday, April 13, 2023

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., we catch up with one of the original cast members of “Hamilton” and chat with a local contestant on “American Idol”! Plus, our secret Fiesta medal giveaways begin!

We’re going to reveal the first location of our secret Fiesta medal giveaways today, so make sure you’re checking our social media @SALiveKSAT!

Plus, it’s the official beer salt of Fiesta. We’re making Fiesta-themed cocktails with Twang.

We have some big stars on the show today, including Daveed Diggs from the original cast of “Hamilton”! We caught up with him and the cast of “Blindspotting” at SXSW in Austin. They chat about the season 2 premiere.

Local “American Idol” contestant Dawson Wayne made it to Hollywood Week! We chat with him about his episode coming up on Monday on KSAT 12.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, smart TV, or smartphone.