Recipe: Texas BBQ burnt end sandwich

SAN ANTONIO – National BBQ Day is tomorrow, and what better way to celebrate and kick off the summer than with brisket?
Beef Loving Texans is sharing their recipe to make a tasty burnt end sandwich with those brisket leftovers. You can find more recipes on their website.
Texas BBQ Burnt-End Sandwich
Ingredients:
- 1 pound leftover brisket burnt ends
- 1 cup honey BBQ sauce
- 4 buns, toasted
Toppings (optional):
- Pickled red onions
- Grilled jalapeños
- Monterey Jack cheese
Directions:
Preheat oven to 275°F.
Slice leftover burnt ends into 1-inch cubes and place in a casserole dish or disposable cooking pan. Toss in honey BBQ sauce and bake for approximately 30 minutes.
Add warm burnt ends and desired toppings to toasted buns.