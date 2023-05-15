71º

Recipe: Texas BBQ burnt end sandwich

Beef Loving Texans share what to do with those brisket leftovers

Diana Winters, Executive Producer, SA Live

Use up those brisket leftover burnt ends in this tasty Texas BBQ sandwich. (Beef Loving Texans, Beef Loving Texans 2023)

SAN ANTONIO – National BBQ Day is tomorrow, and what better way to celebrate and kick off the summer than with brisket?

Beef Loving Texans is sharing their recipe to make a tasty burnt end sandwich with those brisket leftovers. You can find more recipes on their website.

Texas BBQ Burnt-End Sandwich

Ingredients:

  • 1 pound leftover brisket burnt ends
  • 1 cup honey BBQ sauce
  • 4 buns, toasted

Toppings (optional):

  • Pickled red onions
  • Grilled jalapeños
  • Monterey Jack cheese

Directions:

Preheat oven to 275°F.

Slice leftover burnt ends into 1-inch cubes and place in a casserole dish or disposable cooking pan. Toss in honey BBQ sauce and bake for approximately 30 minutes.

Add warm burnt ends and desired toppings to toasted buns.

About the Author:

Diana Winters is a San Antonio-area native, Emmy award-winning and GLAAD-nominated journalist who loves the Alamo City. She is the executive producer of SA Live, creator of South Texas PRIDE and co-creator of Texas Eats.

