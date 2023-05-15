Recipe: Texas BBQ burnt end sandwich

Use up those brisket leftover burnt ends in this tasty Texas BBQ sandwich.

SAN ANTONIO – National BBQ Day is tomorrow, and what better way to celebrate and kick off the summer than with brisket?

Beef Loving Texans is sharing their recipe to make a tasty burnt end sandwich with those brisket leftovers. You can find more recipes on their website.

Texas BBQ Burnt-End Sandwich

Ingredients:

1 pound leftover brisket burnt ends

1 cup honey BBQ sauce

4 buns, toasted

Toppings (optional):

Pickled red onions

Grilled jalapeños

Monterey Jack cheese

Directions:

Preheat oven to 275°F.

Slice leftover burnt ends into 1-inch cubes and place in a casserole dish or disposable cooking pan. Toss in honey BBQ sauce and bake for approximately 30 minutes.

Add warm burnt ends and desired toppings to toasted buns.

