As Seen on SA Live - Tuesday, July 25, 2023

It’s our Christmas in July show! Where you can find Christmas dinner, crafts, cookies & more

Avery Meurer, SA Live Intern

Get in the holiday spirit early with SA Live's Christmas in July show! (Pixabay, Pixabay 2023)

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, we get an early Christmas dinner, Christmas crafts from Princess and the Monkey, cookies from Pat and Kim Bakery and more.

The Christmas Shoppe is open with decorations galore all year round and you can get the newest Christmas items ahead of the holiday season.

Texas Party Animals bring us a special kind of reindeer -- alpacas -- to celebrate Christmas in July! Click here to book them for your next event.

Mona’s Cuisine has a classic Christmas dinner with a delicious summer twist you have to taste to believe.

You can’t have Christmas without cookies! Pat and Kim Bakery can fuel your holiday spirit with these unique desserts.

Princess and the Monkey has the perfect DIY crafts to decorate your place for Christmas (in July).

