As seen on SA Live - Friday, October 6, 2023

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, Pink Shark Bar has Halloween cocktails, Once Upon a Party previews their Bibbidi Bobbidi Boo Fest, spooky cakes from Justin Cakes, The Isaac Jacob Band is releasing their new album soon and we look at what’s happening in San Antonio.

Justin Cakes specializes in custom hand-sculpted desserts and he is bringing the creepy factor with a lesson on making some delicious -- yet horrific -- cupcakes!

The Isaac Jacob Band is releasing their new album soon and we get a sneak peek at their new songs sure to be an instant hit.

Halloween is coming up fast and Pink Shark Bar is ready for the spooky season with Halloween-themed cocktails and even a Wemby cocktail to celebrate the upcoming basketball season.

If you’re looking for a magical experience, Once Upon a Party is hosting their annual Bibbidi Bobbidi Boo Fest at the Botanical Gardens and some of your favorite fairytale characters are joining us to give a preview of the trick-or-treating fun.

The week may be coming to an end, but the fun never stops with these great events happening around San Antonio:

