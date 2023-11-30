As seen on SA Live - Thursday, November 30, 2023

We're going behind the scenes at Ballet San Antonio for their production of "The Nutcracker"!

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., we go behind the scenes at “The Nutcracker”, Jen chats with former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman, we try authentic Native American food from REZ’Rvation Only, Jada Rashawn has work-from-home tips and more.

It’s the last day of No Shave November and we want you to vote for your favorite KSAT beard here and you might see it later in the show. Click here to donate to the cause!

REZ’Rvation Only offers authentic Native American cuisine you can have at your next event and they join us to make frybread -- a cultural favorite.

Natural Bridge Caverns is celebrating ten years and we’re checking out their Christmas at the Caverns with everything from caroling to s’mores.

The Tobin Center will be hosting Ballet San Antonio’s production of “The Nutcracker” and we’re chatting with one of the principal dancers to talk about her experience with the show. Plus, don’t miss Mike returning as Mother Ginger on December 1.

San Antonio In a Box is joining us to talk about how you can customize a Christmas box for your loved ones with curated products local to the Alamo City.

If you’re looking to maximize your work-from-home life, make sure to catch these tips from Nanny Expert Jada Rashawn.

Our Jen Tobias-Struski is catching up with former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman about his new wellness beer, Eight, brewed with organic ingredients, and how he’s partnering with the Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon happening this weekend.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV or smartphone.