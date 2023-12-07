RECIPE: Holiday mini beef meatball skewers with cranberry barbecue sauce

SAN ANTONIO – This appetizer is a warm & savory bite to wake up everyone’s hunger for the big holiday mealS.

Holiday Mini Beef Meatball Skewers with Cranberry Barbecue Sauce

Ingredients

· 1 lb. Ground Beef (96% lean)

· 1 cup grated fresh zucchini

· 1 egg

· 1/2 tsp. salt

· 1/4 tsp. pepper

· 1 small onion, cut into 1-inch pieces

· 2 red bell peppers, trimmed and cut into 1-inch pieces

· 2 green bell peppers, trimmed and cut into 1-inch pieces

Cranberry Barbecue Sauce Ingredients

· 1 can (16 ounces) whole berry cranberry sauce

· 3 Tbsp. barbecue sauce

Preparation

Step 1

Preheat oven to 400°F. Combine ground beef, zucchini, egg, salt and pepper in medium bowl, mixing lightly, but thoroughly. Shape into 24 1-inch meatballs. Alternately thread meatballs, red peppers, green peppers and onions onto each of twelve 6-inch skewers. Place skewers on shallow-rimmed baking sheet.

Cooking Tip: Cover shallow-rimmed baking sheet with aluminum foil for easy clean-up.

Step 2

Bake in 400°F oven 22 to 25 minutes or until instant-read thermometer inserted into center of meatball registers 160°F. Tip Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed ground beef. Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.

Step 3

Meanwhile, combine cranberry sauce and barbecue sauce in medium saucepan; simmer 5 minutes or until flavors are blended. Drizzle sauce over skewers or serve as dipping sauce, if desired.