As seen on SA Live - Friday, December 8, 2023

We check out Christmas cookie designs from an award-winning bakery!

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., The Bread Box has fantastic Christmas cookie designs, Jen takes us Texas Trippin’ to the Bunkhouse on High, Beef Loving Texans shows us a holiday meatball recipe, we check out Animal World & Snake Farm Zoo’s Christmas with the Critters and what’s happening in San Antonio.

If you were Santa, what kind of cookies would you like? Share your comments here and you might see it later in the show.

Animal World & Snake Farm Zoo is hosting their Christmas with the Critters event from December 16 to January 7 and we get an inside look at the festive fun you can have there.

If you’re looking for an easy recipe for your holiday party, Beef Loving Texans shows us how to make mini beef meatball skewers with cranberry barbecue sauce!

The Bread Box is an award-winning bakery and they show us how to design some delicious Christmas cookies Santa can’t resist.

Our Jen Tobias-Struski is taking us Texas Trippin’ to check out the Bunkhouse on High -- a perfect Airbnb getaway for the holidays!

There’s a ton of holiday fun happening around the Alamo City this weekend and here’s a list of some of the celebrations you can be a part of:

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV or smartphone.