As seen on SA Live - Wednesday, December 13, 2023

SAN ANTONIO – Today on the show, we get to chat with former AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa, Texas Reptile Expo joins us for a Wild Wednesday, we try holiday bites from a Mexican steakhouse, The Public Theater is performing ‘A Christmas Carol’ with American Sign Language and David Elder from Texas Eats is taking us to Camp Outpost.

Eggnog: yay or nay? Vote here and you’ll see the results later in the show.

Former AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa chats with our host, Jen Tobias-Struski, about how she’ll be back in her hometown for the AEW Collision on December 23 at the Frost Bank Center.

Tu Asador is the first Mexican steakhouse in Texas and we’re taking a look at some of their delicious dishes that will be featured this Friday at Dulce! 2023.

The Public Theater of San Antonio is performing “A Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story” with American Sign Language incorporated into the show! You can get $10 off their final weekend when you use the promo code “KSAT10″.

It’s Wild Wednesday and “The Snake Man” himself joins us to talk about what critters you can find at the Texas Reptile Expo.

David Elder from Texas Eats is taking us to Camp Outpost to enjoy their brunch selection and rotisserie chicken you’ll love for the holidays.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV or smartphone.