As Seen on SA Live - Classic Christmas Special 2021 Encore - Wednesday, December 20, 2023

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, it’s our 2021 SA Live Classic Christmas Special! So nice, we gifted you with an encore presentation.

Need the perfect gift idea? We check out all the fabulous jewelry, new Christmas charms and more at James Avery Artisan Jewelry.

Then hop on a magical train ride decked out in Christmas lights at the Texas Transportation Museum and even see Santa!

Make some family memories over the holidays at the Whataburger Zoo Lights at the San Antonio Zoo, where you can even ride a camel!

Plus, we do some line-dancing and see the lights a the Old West Christmas Light Fest at Enchanted Springs Ranch.

We go caroling on the river with Go Rio Cruises. Big thanks to the folks over at Starline Costumes for loaning us our Dickens attire. However, we do leave the singing to the professionals over at Natural Bridge Caverns where you can hear carols sung in a cave!

Get ready to dig in to some festive food! We cook up a holiday dishes with Sizzling with Sabdi and Eat FBG with Chef Leo Aguirre.

Also, the holiday cheer is here! Make some family memories at Kinder Fest - A Dickens Celebration.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV or smartphone.