As seen on SA Live - Thursday, February 1, 2024

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., we chat with musician Chris Gerrero, preview a vision loss fundraiser, Thunder Rosa has upcoming events, we reveal the Vaquero Cook-Off Grand Champion belt buckle and more.

What’s your favorite rom-com? Comment here and you might see it later in the show.

Black History Month starts today and this list shows you some great ways to celebrate.

The 5th Annual Vaquero Cook-Off is part of Western Heritage Weekend and we reveal their 2024 Grand Champion belt buckle!

We take you to South San High School where their talented wood shop class is creating the Vaquero Cook-Off Plaques that will be given out this weekend.

We chat with Chris Gerrero about his upcoming performance at the Carver Community Cultural Center on February 4. You can find tickets here.

Vibrant Works is hosting their Dining In The Dark event at the Witte Museum on February 13 and we learn how this fundraiser empowers people with vision loss.

We chat with former AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa about her upcoming wrestling events in Texas.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV or smartphone.