As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, February 27, 2024

Rock & Roll Pizzeria, new art exhibit, Artisan Distillery & Craft Bar, Spring Break camp list + more

Avery Meurer, SA Live Intern

We try "The Jimmy Buffet" from this veteran-owned business! (North Italia)

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., we jam out with Rock & Roll Pizzeria, this local artist has a new art exhibit, Artisan Distillery & Craft Bar shows us how to find our preferred alcohol and we share a Spring Break camp list for kids.

What was your favorite childhood cartoon? Share your comment here, and you might see it later in the show!

Jam out and enjoy amazing pizza at Rock & Roll Pizzeria -- a veteran-owned business that will be showing us how to make their famous Jimmy Buffet pizza.

If you need a beginner’s guide to alcohol, Artisan Distillery & Craft Bar gives us a step-by-step way to find your preferred drink.

David Elder from Texas Eats takes us to Comfort Cafe, providing a safe space for folks to recover from addiction with their peer-to-peer program.

Our Jen Tobias heads over to the Centro de Artes gallery in Historic Market Square, where Froy Padilla (also known as “Efedefroy”) is hosting a free exhibit that mixes Mexican culture and pop nostalgia moments.

It’s National Eating Disorder Awareness Week and Esperanza Eating Disorders Center shares important information about their upcoming Teach & Tour event. You can register here.

Spring Break is in two weeks and we have some camps your kids will love to try:

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV or smartphone.

