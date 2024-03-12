3 Irish cocktails for St. Patrick’s Day that aren’t green beer

Tullamore D.E.W. is an Irish whiskey used to make the first Irish coffee in San Francisco.

SAN ANTONIO – Shake things up for St. Patrick’s Day with three easy cocktail recipes from Tullamore D.E.W.

Did you know it’s the original whiskey used to make Irish coffee? There’s a recipe for iced Irish coffee below, as well as a couple of drinks featuring delicious golden honey.

Tullamore D.E.W. Iced Irish Coffee

Ingredients:

1-1/2 parts Tullamore D.E.W. Irish whiskey

3/4 part Irish cream (Kerrygold or Bailey’s)

1 part espresso

1/4 part simple syrup

Directions:

Combine ingredients in an ice-filled shaker. Shake and strain into a rocks glass and add fresh ice. Garnish with mint leaf.

Gold Rush

Ingredients:

2 parts Tullamore D.E.W. Irish whiskey

3/4 part fresh lemon juice

3/4 part honey syrup

Directions:

Add all ingredients to an ice-filled shaker. Shake and strain into an ice-filled glass. Garnish with a lemon twist.

Honey Mule

Ingredients:

1 part Tullamore D.E.W. Irish whiskey

3 parts ginger beer

1/2 part lime juice

2 dashes Angostura bitters

Directions:

Add one ingredient at a time to an ice-filled glass (build with ice).