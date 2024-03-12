71º
3 Irish cocktails for St. Patrick’s Day that aren’t green beer

Sláinte! Check out these easy recipes featuring Tullamore D.E.W. Irish whiskey

Diana Winters, SA Live Executive Producer

Tags: SA Live, Recipes, tullamore, cocktail, st. patrick's day
Tullamore D.E.W. is an Irish whiskey used to make the first Irish coffee in San Francisco. (Tullamore D.E.W., Tullamore D.E.W. 2024)

SAN ANTONIO – Shake things up for St. Patrick’s Day with three easy cocktail recipes from Tullamore D.E.W.

Did you know it’s the original whiskey used to make Irish coffee? There’s a recipe for iced Irish coffee below, as well as a couple of drinks featuring delicious golden honey.

You can find more Tullamore D.E.W. recipes on their website. Sláinte!

Tullamore D.E.W. Iced Irish Coffee

Ingredients:

  • 1-1/2 parts Tullamore D.E.W. Irish whiskey
  • 3/4 part Irish cream (Kerrygold or Bailey’s)
  • 1 part espresso
  • 1/4 part simple syrup

Directions:

Combine ingredients in an ice-filled shaker. Shake and strain into a rocks glass and add fresh ice. Garnish with mint leaf.

Gold Rush

Ingredients:

  • 2 parts Tullamore D.E.W. Irish whiskey
  • 3/4 part fresh lemon juice
  • 3/4 part honey syrup

Directions:

Add all ingredients to an ice-filled shaker. Shake and strain into an ice-filled glass. Garnish with a lemon twist.

Honey Mule

Ingredients:

  • 1 part Tullamore D.E.W. Irish whiskey
  • 3 parts ginger beer
  • 1/2 part lime juice
  • 2 dashes Angostura bitters

Directions:

Add one ingredient at a time to an ice-filled glass (build with ice).

Diana Winters is a San Antonio-area native, Emmy award-winning and GLAAD-nominated journalist who loves the Alamo City. She is the executive producer of SA Live, creator of South Texas PRIDE and co-creator of Texas Eats.

