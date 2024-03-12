3 Irish cocktails for St. Patrick’s Day that aren’t green beer

SAN ANTONIO – Shake things up for St. Patrick’s Day with three easy cocktail recipes from Tullamore D.E.W.
Did you know it’s the original whiskey used to make Irish coffee? There’s a recipe for iced Irish coffee below, as well as a couple of drinks featuring delicious golden honey.
Tullamore D.E.W. Iced Irish Coffee
Ingredients:
- 1-1/2 parts Tullamore D.E.W. Irish whiskey
- 3/4 part Irish cream (Kerrygold or Bailey’s)
- 1 part espresso
- 1/4 part simple syrup
Directions:
Combine ingredients in an ice-filled shaker. Shake and strain into a rocks glass and add fresh ice. Garnish with mint leaf.
Gold Rush
Ingredients:
- 2 parts Tullamore D.E.W. Irish whiskey
- 3/4 part fresh lemon juice
- 3/4 part honey syrup
Directions:
Add all ingredients to an ice-filled shaker. Shake and strain into an ice-filled glass. Garnish with a lemon twist.
Honey Mule
Ingredients:
- 1 part Tullamore D.E.W. Irish whiskey
- 3 parts ginger beer
- 1/2 part lime juice
- 2 dashes Angostura bitters
Directions:
Add one ingredient at a time to an ice-filled glass (build with ice).