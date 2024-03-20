As seen on SA Live - Wednesday, March 20, 2024

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., we check out the San Antonio Zoo’s spring attraction, find out where you can get Easter brunch, head to a family-friendly food truck park and chat with comedian Shane Mauss.

What’s your proposal story? Describe it in three words. Share your comment here, and you might see it later in the show!

Recommended Videos

Comedian Shane Mauss loves combining science with comedy and you can see him perform this Thursday at the Empire Theatre.

We head to The Point Park -- San Antonio’s first family-friendly food truck park -- to check out awesome food trucks and sample their menus with everything from sushi to coffee.

The San Antonio Zoo just unveiled their spring attraction, Giants of the Ice Age, and the fun we have is “snow” joke!

You can enjoy Easter brunch and meal to-go kits with Whiskey Cake’s seasonal menu, available for a limited only.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV or smartphone.