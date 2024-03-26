As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, March 26, 2024

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., try these Easter desserts, work out at Lifetime Fitness, Tokyo Cowboy’s new lunch menu, PJ’s Coffee has new spring coffee flavors and we highlight women-owned fashion brands.

What’s your favorite hidden gem around town? Comment here, and you might see it later in the show!

Adi Bear Sweets has adorable custom cookies perfect for your Easter celebration.

Tokyo Cowboy is a whiskey diner located by the historic Riverwalk and they just launched a new lunch menu.

It’s Women’s History Month and we’re taking you to Lifetime Fitness, where they’re highlighting strength training and its benefits for women.

It’s a “latte” fun! We’re trying the new spring flavors from PJ’s Coffee of New Orleans.

Yesi Style is highlighting women-owned fashion brands you can support for Women’s History Month.

