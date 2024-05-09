95º
As seen on SA Live - Thursday, May 9, 2024

Local Mother’s Day gifts, Satisfried Food Truck, comedy special for moms with Chona E, KSAT Community + more

Avery Meurer, SA Live Intern

Prepare to be "satisfried" with this mac n' cheese!!! (Satisfried, Satisfried 2024)

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., Eye Candy Boutique has ideas for local Mother’s Day gifts, Satisfried Food Truck brings in a delicious mac n’ cheese dish, a comedy special for moms with Chona E and KSAT Community is highlighting SJRC Texas.

Treat your mom to brunch from Cover 3 for Mother’s Day and when you visit from 3 - 7 p.m. today, mention you saw Geoffery on SA Live to get something from their Social Hour menu.

Looking for more Mother’s Day fun? Upstage Comedy Lounge is hosting a Funny Mamas Comedy Jam on Saturday at 7:30.

Satisfried Food Truck is cooking up a mac n’ cheese dish that’s so “gouda” you won’t believe it! You can also have them cater your next event.

KSAT Community is highlighting SJRC Texas’s support system for foster teens and children and we take a look at this amazing program.

CM Smokehouse specializes in creative smoked dishes and they will be featured at the Texas Eats Food Festival.

Eye Candy Boutique shows us local spots where you can shop for Mother’s Day gifts. Here are a few:

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV or smartphone.

Avery Meurer is a Producer Trainee for SA Live. She graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor of Science in Communications/Radio, Television and Film, as well as a Creative Writing Certificate. A native San Antonian, Avery attended the Northeast School of the Arts (NESA) majoring in musical theater and creative writing.

