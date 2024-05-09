As seen on SA Live - Thursday, May 9, 2024

Prepare to be "satisfried" with this mac n' cheese!!!

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., Eye Candy Boutique has ideas for local Mother’s Day gifts, Satisfried Food Truck brings in a delicious mac n’ cheese dish, a comedy special for moms with Chona E and KSAT Community is highlighting SJRC Texas.

Which daredevil activity is on your bucket list and have you done it already? Comment and share pictures here and you might see them later in the show!

Recommended Videos

Treat your mom to brunch from Cover 3 for Mother’s Day and when you visit from 3 - 7 p.m. today, mention you saw Geoffery on SA Live to get something from their Social Hour menu.

Looking for more Mother’s Day fun? Upstage Comedy Lounge is hosting a Funny Mamas Comedy Jam on Saturday at 7:30.

Satisfried Food Truck is cooking up a mac n’ cheese dish that’s so “gouda” you won’t believe it! You can also have them cater your next event.

KSAT Community is highlighting SJRC Texas’s support system for foster teens and children and we take a look at this amazing program.

CM Smokehouse specializes in creative smoked dishes and they will be featured at the Texas Eats Food Festival.

Eye Candy Boutique shows us local spots where you can shop for Mother’s Day gifts. Here are a few:

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV or smartphone.

You can watch the entire show in the video below.