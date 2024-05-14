As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, May 14, 2024

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., we check out Barrel and Bloom’s new menu, we’re Texas Trippin’ to Luckenbach, Texas, Sari-Sari celebrates AANHPI month and we learn the health benefits of chocolate.

What does your pet do when you’re not looking? Comment here and you might see it later in the show!

Weathered Souls Brewing Company has a new kitchen, Barrel and Bloom, and we check out their all-new menu.

It’s National Chocolate Chip Day and media dietitian Candidly Caitlin shows us the health benefits of chocolate.

It’s a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it spot! Our Jen Tobias-Struski is taking us Texas Trippin’ to Luckenbach, Texas, with a dance hall, saloon and more!

Sari-Sari Filpinio Restaurant Market & Bakery is celebrating 29 years and they’re helping us celebrate AANHPI month with authentic flavors, including a tasty dessert called buko pandan.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV or smartphone.