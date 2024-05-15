Dearest gentle reader, you simply must try this scandalously ‘Bridgerton’ punch

SAN ANTONIO – Dearest gentle readers, allow us to regale you with a recipe most enchanting, sure to dazzle any social gathering. Follow these steps with the utmost care, and you shall be rewarded with a libation fit for the finest of “Bridgerton” soirées. Season 3 is out tomorrow, y’all!
This Diamond of the Season Punch recipe (below) features a beautifully handcrafted pineapple syrup, as sweet as the whispers of high society. For those who wish to add a touch of opulence, a sprinkling of gold prism powder will bestow a sparkling diamond effect upon your elixir.
The recipe is from The Rose Table. You can find more information on their cookbook here.
Diamond of the Season Punch
Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 1/2 cup water
- 1 cup cubed pineapple
- 2 green tea bags
- 1/4 cup elderflower liqueur
- 3/4 cup amaretto
- 2 bottles Champagne
- Orange bitters
- Gold prism powder for sparkle (optional)
Directions:
Make the pineapple syrup. Bring sugar and water to a boil in a small saucepan until the sugar is completely dissolved. Pour over pineapple cubes in a heatproof bowl, cover and refrigerate for 8 hours or overnight.
Make the green tea. Bring two cups of water to a boil. Turn off the heat and add two green tea bags. Steep for 2-3 minutes, then remove and let cool. This author recommends you chill the tea thoroughly.
Strain pineapple syrup from solids, then add syrup to a pitcher along with chilled green tea, elderflower liquor, and amaretto. Just before serving, add a bottle of champagne and a few dashes of orange bitters. If desired, add a bit of gold prism powder for a sparkling diamond effect.
Serve with grace and watch as your guests revel in this most delightful concoction.
Yours truly, Lady Whistledown
