Dearest gentle reader, you simply must try this scandalously ‘Bridgerton’ punch

The Rose Table shares Diamond of the Season Punch recipe for your season 3 viewing parties

Diana Winters, SA Live Executive Producer

A libation most scintillating, Diamond of the Season Punch will delight at your "Bridgerton" theme party. (The Rose Table, The Rose Table 2024)

SAN ANTONIO – Dearest gentle readers, allow us to regale you with a recipe most enchanting, sure to dazzle any social gathering. Follow these steps with the utmost care, and you shall be rewarded with a libation fit for the finest of “Bridgerton” soirées. Season 3 is out tomorrow, y’all!

This Diamond of the Season Punch recipe (below) features a beautifully handcrafted pineapple syrup, as sweet as the whispers of high society. For those who wish to add a touch of opulence, a sprinkling of gold prism powder will bestow a sparkling diamond effect upon your elixir.

The recipe is from The Rose Table. You can find more information on their cookbook here.

Diamond of the Season Punch

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 cup sugar
  • 1/2 cup water
  • 1 cup cubed pineapple
  • 2 green tea bags
  • 1/4 cup elderflower liqueur
  • 3/4 cup amaretto
  • 2 bottles Champagne
  • Orange bitters
  • Gold prism powder for sparkle (optional)

Directions:

Make the pineapple syrup. Bring sugar and water to a boil in a small saucepan until the sugar is completely dissolved. Pour over pineapple cubes in a heatproof bowl, cover and refrigerate for 8 hours or overnight.

Make the green tea. Bring two cups of water to a boil. Turn off the heat and add two green tea bags. Steep for 2-3 minutes, then remove and let cool. This author recommends you chill the tea thoroughly.

Strain pineapple syrup from solids, then add syrup to a pitcher along with chilled green tea, elderflower liquor, and amaretto. Just before serving, add a bottle of champagne and a few dashes of orange bitters. If desired, add a bit of gold prism powder for a sparkling diamond effect.

Serve with grace and watch as your guests revel in this most delightful concoction.

Yours truly, Lady Whistledown

About the Author

Diana Winters is a San Antonio-area native, Emmy award-winning and GLAAD-nominated journalist who loves the Alamo City. She is the executive producer of SA Live, creator of South Texas PRIDE and co-creator of Texas Eats.

