As seen on SA Live - Friday, May 17, 2024

Today at 1 p.m., donuts, space-themed snacks, Psychic & Spirit Fest, Hill Country adventures and dogs!

Donut NV is a mobile trailer serving up hot mini donuts, coffee and lemonade. We give them a try before you hit them up this weekend.

Want a space-themed treat? Snak X is ready to hook you up! We try their snacks from the “ice cream-iverse.”

Brackenridge Park is celebrating its 125th birthday with a year of honoring the people, traditions and nature experiences the park has offered over its long history. Did you know people used to play polo at the park? KSAT’s resident equestrian, Ursula Pari, gives Jen a lesson.

Texas travel blogger My Curly Adventures takes us north of San Antonio to Wemberley to see all the fun you can have there for a quick getaway this summer.

National Rescue Dog Day is coming up on Monday. God’s Dogs Rescue is asking for your help with their virtual foster program. What you need to know today on the show.

Looking for some fun things to do this weekend? Psychic & Spirit Fest is bringing haunted artifacts to Victoria’s Black Swan Inn. Plus, the Tejano Conjunto Festival takes over Rosedale Park. Check out this list of events.

