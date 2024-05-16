🎶 This weekend: Conjunto Fest, Whiskey Riot, Stevie Nicks

Hello and welcome to Friday Eve.

Several events will take place around San Antonio this weekend, like the 42nd annual Tejano Conjunto Festival, Whiskey Riot and Psychic Fest. The Conjunto Festival spans Wednesday through Sunday, with the bigger events taking place this weekend. Also, THE Stevie Nicks will be in San Antonio for her concert at the Frost Bank Center on Saturday.

Recommended Videos

>> KSAT Insider: Enter for a chance to win tickets to see George Lopez!

Here’s what to know.

Thursday, May 16

CONJUNTO FEST: At 6 p.m., there will be a Hall of Fame ceremony for the 42nd annual Tejano Conjunto Festival. Tickets start at $45. Read our preview of the festival At 6 p.m., there will be a Hall of Fame ceremony for the 42nd annual Tejano Conjunto Festival. Tickets start at $45. Read our preview of the festival here . Click here for more information.

RIVER WALK LIVE: Visit San Antonio will launch River Walk Live!, a monthly series that will provide free concerts at The Arneson Theatre. The series kicks off at 7 p.m. with country music star Jack Ingram. Read our preview Visit San Antonio will launch River Walk Live!, a monthly series that will provide free concerts at The Arneson Theatre. The series kicks off at 7 p.m. with country music star Jack Ingram. Read our preview here

LUNCH BREAK ON HOUSTON: The event brings food trucks and live music in front of the Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston Street, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Houston Street will remain open. The food trucks will park in the curb-cut area in front of the Majestic Theatre. The May 16 event will feature Mi Taquito Arrandas & DonutNV. Lunch Break on Houston Street will take place every first and third Thursday of the month in front of the Majestic Theatre (weather permitting). Read our preview The event brings food trucks and live music in front of the Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston Street, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Houston Street will remain open. The food trucks will park in the curb-cut area in front of the Majestic Theatre. The May 16 event will feature Mi Taquito Arrandas & DonutNV. Lunch Break on Houston Street will take place every first and third Thursday of the month in front of the Majestic Theatre (weather permitting). Read our preview here

ZOO LA-LA: The San Antonio Zoo’s annual fundraiser and foodie event, Zoo La-La! A Taste of San Antonio, presented by Higginbotham, will take place from 7-10:30 p.m. This all-inclusive 21+ event features offerings from over 50 top-tier restaurants and entertainment. All proceeds from this event go towards supporting the conservation efforts of the San Antonio Zoo. Read our preview The San Antonio Zoo’s annual fundraiser and foodie event, Zoo La-La! A Taste of San Antonio, presented by Higginbotham, will take place from 7-10:30 p.m. This all-inclusive 21+ event features offerings from over 50 top-tier restaurants and entertainment. All proceeds from this event go towards supporting the conservation efforts of the San Antonio Zoo. Read our preview here

SPORTS SLAM: San Antonio’s Parks and Recreation Department is looking for adult participants for its Spring Sports Slam Tournaments for basketball and volleyball. Registration for each tournament closes at 2 p.m. May 16 or whenever the teams are full, whichever comes first. Read our story San Antonio’s Parks and Recreation Department is looking for adult participants for its Spring Sports Slam Tournaments for basketball and volleyball. Registration for each tournament closes at 2 p.m. May 16 or whenever the teams are full, whichever comes first. Read our story here

Friday, May 17

CONJUNTO FEST: Friday is the first day for live music at the 42nd annual Tejano Conjunto Festival at Rosedale Park. Live music starts at 6 p.m. Daily admission starts at $20 for Friday. Read our preview of the festival Friday is the first day for live music at the 42nd annual Tejano Conjunto Festival at Rosedale Park. Live music starts at 6 p.m. Daily admission starts at $20 for Friday. Read our preview of the festival here . Click here for more information and the lineup.

INSPIRATION ISLAND: Morgan’s Inspiration Island officially opens for the 2024 season on Friday. The inclusive splash park will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. this Friday and Sunday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Saturday. Single-park admission Morgan’s Inspiration Island officially opens for the 2024 season on Friday. The inclusive splash park will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. this Friday and Sunday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Saturday. Single-park admission prices will be posted here when available. Read our story here

The 42nd Tejano Conjunto Festival is May 15-19, 2024. (Courtesy, Tejano Conjunto Festival)

Saturday, May 18

CONJUNTO FEST: Saturday is the second day for live music at the 42nd annual Tejano Conjunto Festival at Rosedale Park. Live music starts at noon. Daily admission starts at $25 for Saturday. Read our preview of the festival Saturday is the second day for live music at the 42nd annual Tejano Conjunto Festival at Rosedale Park. Live music starts at noon. Daily admission starts at $25 for Saturday. Read our preview of the festival here . Click here for more information and the lineup.

STEVIE NICKS: Nicks will perform at the Frost Bank Center on Saturday, May 18. People can post their concert pictures on Nicks will perform at the Frost Bank Center on Saturday, May 18. People can post their concert pictures on KSAT Connect

WHISKEY RIOT: Attendees of the San Antonio Whiskey Riot festival will be able to try more than 200 whiskies and bourbons from local, regional, national, and international brands while also enjoying creative whiskey cocktails, opportunities to meet master distillers, and more. It will take place from 4-7 p.m. at Freeman Expo Hall. Click Attendees of the San Antonio Whiskey Riot festival will be able to try more than 200 whiskies and bourbons from local, regional, national, and international brands while also enjoying creative whiskey cocktails, opportunities to meet master distillers, and more. It will take place from 4-7 p.m. at Freeman Expo Hall. Click here for our preview. Click here for more information from the company’s website.

PSYCHIC FEST: Curious Twins Paranormal and Victoria’s Black Swan Inn will host the Psychic & Spirit Fest from 4-11 p.m. Read our story Curious Twins Paranormal and Victoria’s Black Swan Inn will host the Psychic & Spirit Fest from 4-11 p.m. Read our story here

JOB FAIR: Pre-K 4 SA will host a job fair to hire teachers, teacher assistants, teacher aids and substitutes for the 2024–2025 school year. It will be held from 9-11 a.m. at the Pre-K 4 SA West Education Center on 1235 Enrique M Barrera Parkway. Read our story Pre-K 4 SA will host a job fair to hire teachers, teacher assistants, teacher aids and substitutes for the 2024–2025 school year. It will be held from 9-11 a.m. at the Pre-K 4 SA West Education Center on 1235 Enrique M Barrera Parkway. Read our story here

Whiskey Riot is a traveling whiskey-tasting festival. (Whiskey Riot)

Sunday, May 19

CONJUNTO FEST: Sunday is the last day for live music at the 42nd annual Tejano Conjunto Festival at Rosedale Park. Live music starts at noon. Daily admission starts at $15 for Sunday. Read our preview of the festival Sunday is the last day for live music at the 42nd annual Tejano Conjunto Festival at Rosedale Park. Live music starts at noon. Daily admission starts at $15 for Sunday. Read our preview of the festival here . Click here for more information and the lineup.

BRAHMAS: The Brahmas will play the Arlington Renegades at the Alamodome at 3 p.m. Click The Brahmas will play the Arlington Renegades at the Alamodome at 3 p.m. Click here to read all about the Brahmas.

THE GAME AT THE ROCK: The San Antonio Spurs will host a free day of gaming and basketball with Alienware at The Rock at La Cantera. The Game at The Rock invites players of all ages and skill levels to participate for free. Registration is not required. The event starts at 11 a.m. with Spurs player Tre Jones, gaming influencer SypherPK and members of professional esports Team Liquid competing. Read our story The San Antonio Spurs will host a free day of gaming and basketball with Alienware at The Rock at La Cantera. The Game at The Rock invites players of all ages and skill levels to participate for free. Registration is not required. The event starts at 11 a.m. with Spurs player Tre Jones, gaming influencer SypherPK and members of professional esports Team Liquid competing. Read our story here

The Rock at La Cantrera (Credit: Spurs Sports & Entertainment)

Read also: