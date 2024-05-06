Food truck pop-up Lunch Break on Houston Street returns twice a month in downtown San Antontio

SAN ANTONIO – Lunch Break on Houston Street is back for the 2024 season.

Starting Thursday, May 16, Lunch Break on Houston Street will bring food trucks and live music in front of the Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston Street.

Recommended Videos

The series continues every first and third Thursday of the month, according to a news release from the city. The event does not require any entry fees and is open to the public.

The lunch breaks will start at 11 a.m. and end at 2 p.m.

Houston Street will remain open during the event and food trucks will park in the curb-cut area in front of the Majestic Theatre. There will be at least two food trucks on site.

On May 16, Lunch Break on Houston Street will feature Mi Taquito Arrandas & Donut NV.

To see which food trucks will make their way to Lunch Break on Houston Street, click here.