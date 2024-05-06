88º
Food truck pop-up Lunch Break on Houston Street returns twice a month in downtown San Antontio

The 2024 season launches on May 16

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Majestic Theatre hosting food truck event (KSAT 2022)

SAN ANTONIO – Lunch Break on Houston Street is back for the 2024 season.

Starting Thursday, May 16, Lunch Break on Houston Street will bring food trucks and live music in front of the Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston Street.

The series continues every first and third Thursday of the month, according to a news release from the city. The event does not require any entry fees and is open to the public.

The lunch breaks will start at 11 a.m. and end at 2 p.m.

Houston Street will remain open during the event and food trucks will park in the curb-cut area in front of the Majestic Theatre. There will be at least two food trucks on site.

On May 16, Lunch Break on Houston Street will feature Mi Taquito Arrandas & Donut NV.

To see which food trucks will make their way to Lunch Break on Houston Street, click here.

Rebecca Salinas is an award-winning digital journalist who joined KSAT in 2019. She reports on a variety of topics for KSAT 12 News.

