Whiskey-tasting tour coming to San Antonio for the first time

SAN ANTONIO – Whiskey Riot, a traveling whiskey-tasting festival, is coming to San Antonio for the first time.

Whiskey Riot is planned for Saturday, May 18, at the Freeman Expo Hall, near the Freeman Coliseum and Frost Bank Center. The event will be from 4 to 7 p.m., and VIP ticket holders can get in an hour early.

During the festival, attendees can sample more than 200 whiskies and bourbons from around San Antonio, Texas, and the U.S. People can also meet master distillers and try creative whiskey cocktails, a news release states.

Some participating brands from Texas include:

1693 Distillery (Fredericksburg)

Texas Silver Star (Fort Worth)

Yellow Rose (Houston)

Garrison Brothers (Hye)

Balcones Distillery (Waco)

Still Austin (Austin)

Bending Branch (Comfort)

Rebecca Creek (San Antonio)

Giant Texas (Houston)

To see a full list, click here.

General admission is available for $90 a ticket as of May 7. General ticket holders will receive samples, a tasting glass and cocktail tastings.

VIP tickets are already sold out. People must be at least 21 years old to attend.

San Antonio is Whiskey Riot’s last stop in Texas for 2024. Previous stops included Dallas, Houston, and Austin in the spring.

Click here for more information on the festival.

Whiskey Riot is a traveling whiskey-tasting festival. (Whiskey Riot)

