As seen on SA Live - Monday, May 20, 2024

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., Duke & Dame makes a Brigderton drink, Aerial Athletics previews their gymnastics summer camp, another edition of Boomer vs. Zoomer, we have Memorial Day fashion & recipes, Compost Queens is helping save the environment.

What do you do to beat the heat? Share your comment here.

Recommended Videos

Aerial Athletics offers fun summer camps for children ages 4-12 and they join us for a “tumblin’” good time!

If you want to spend Memorial Day weekend in style, Jules Aldaz has the perfect fashion looks for you.

Duke & Dame shows us how to make a delightful drink in honor of the Bridgerton premiere, featuring their salted caramel-flavored whiskey. Plus, use the code “TRYDD” to get free shipping.

Chef Leo Aguirre from Eat Fredericksburg Texas is kicking Memorial Day weekend off with a chicken tinga tostada recipe.

It’s another edition of What are the kids doing? SA Live Producer Trainee and resident “Zoomer” Avery Meurer faces off against SA Live’s notorious “Boomer” Mike Osterhage.

These Alamo City moms are helping the environment one compost bin at a time and our Jen Tobias-Struski shares their story.

Mala Fama is a new bar and club duo on the Riverwalk; they show us how to make three of their scintillating cocktails.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV or smartphone.