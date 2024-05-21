As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, May 21, 2024

What would you smash at a rage room?

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., Mona’s Cuisine brings a deconstructed bananas Foster, Java Jen tries coffee at Extra Fine Bakery, Big Adventure at a rage room + SA Youth Ballet performs ‘Don Quixote’

The SA Live team going on a Big Adventure at Unchartered Adventures, where they have a rage room, axe throwing, splatter art and more!

Mona’s Cuisine is bringing us a great dessert for the summer with her deconstructed bananas Foster.

Our Java Jen is taking us to Extra Fine Bakery to enjoy their coffee and drinks menu; plus, they have some delicious sandwiches!

We take a special look at the San Antonio Youth Ballet’s performance of “Don Quixote.”

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV or smartphone.