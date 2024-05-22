82º
As seen on SA Live - Wednesday, May 22, 2024

Mobile zoo’s “hoppy” event, the art of self-defense, free ‘Frozen’ tickets, swim safety & more

Diana Winters, SA Live Executive Producer

Meet the Flemish giant rabbit that's bigger than some dogs!

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., animals at a “hoppy” event, the art of self-defense, free “Frozen” tickets, swim safety and more.

Elementary, my dear Watson. Today is Sherlock Holmes Day. What’s your favorite murder mystery movie? Share your answer here and look for it today on the show.

Giant rabbits, tortoises and bearded dragons - oh my! Once in a Wild mobile zoo is back with a sneak peek at a new event that will have you hopping like one of their Flemish giant rabbits.

Jen takes us to STW Krav Maga Self Defense & Fitness, where she’s learning the art of self-defense, and you can too. They train you for real-life scenarios.

Learn how to keep your babies safe at the pool with help from iSwim4Life. We take you to this school that provides year-round Certified Infant Swimming Resource (ISR) Self-Rescue lessons, beginner through adult stroke lessons and more.

Discover a unique dining experience that marries the bold and spicy flavors of Mexican cuisine with the soulful and vibrant tastes of Cuba at Paladar Fusion Mexico Cuba. We give you a taste.

Want to see “Frozen the Musical” at the Majestic Theatre? Click here to enter to win a four-pack of tickets.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV or smartphone.

