As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, June 4, 2024

Postino is opening its second San Antonio location on Broadway.

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., a new wine bar on Broadway, dance fitness, mini donuts and pizza cones, Pride cookies, family-owned BBQ and more.

What was your vacation fail and how did you deal with it? Share your answer here and look for it today on the show.

Recommended Videos

There’s a new wine bar north of Downtown. Postino’s new location is now serving cocktails on Broadway. We’re sampling what’s on the menu.

We’re firing up the grill with Schulze’s Pit Room. It’s a family-owned barbecue restaurant in Seguin, and a great place to stop on your summer road trip.

Want to dance your way to fitness? Jen takes us to Studio Avi to see what kind of fitness programs you can bust a move to.

Of course, after you break a sweat you’ll want a treat. How about mini donuts and pizza cones? Mini Donut Lab has some new offerings and we’re trying them.

Taste the rainbow! Bakery Lorraine has rainbow cookies for Pride Month and it’s all for a good cause.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV or smartphone.