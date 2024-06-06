As seen on SA Live - Thursday, June 6, 2024

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., how to make sourdough bread, Father’s Day gift ideas and fun summer parties for kids.

Which classic ice cream flavor is the best: vanilla, chocolate, strawberry, or Neapolitan? Let us know here and look for it today on the show.

Paletas make great summer treats. The owner of Paleteria San Antonio tells us about his unique flavors.

Jen visits Spread the Loaves bakery at their new location in Helotes, where she learns how to make sourdough bread.

Bake Dad the perfect Father’s Day treat! A Seguin teenager featured on The Food Network’s “Kids Baking Championship” shares amazing sweets you can make for your dad. You can contact her on her website, Lila’s Butterbomb Bakery.

Need something for Dad to wash that down? Glenfiddich Cocktails shows us how to make three whiskey drinks for Father’s Day.

Here’s a fun birthday party idea for your kids. The Fantastic Fire Department provides a high-energy experience with a vintage fire truck and friendly firefighters!

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12.