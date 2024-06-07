101º
Iced Iced Baby: Cool deals for Iced Tea Day

National Iced Tea Day is June 10 & you better believe there are great deals in San Antonio

Diana Winters, SA Live Executive Producer

SAN ANTONIO – Monday, June 10, is National Iced Tea Day, and we’re spilling the tea on deals around town.

Two chains are offering rewards for loyalty members so far, but other deals may still be steeping.

Check out the deals below and keep checking in for more free-tea freebies.

McAlister’s Deli

McAlister’s Deli is offering loyalty members a free tea with the purchase of an entree June 7-10 at McAlister’s 520+ locations nationwide.

Raising Cane’s

On June 10, Raising Cane’s is offering a free 22-ounce iced tea to all Caniac Club Members, featuring a special collaboration with Ice-T.

Diana Winters is a San Antonio-area native, Emmy award-winning and GLAAD-nominated journalist who loves the Alamo City. She is the executive producer of SA Live, creator of South Texas PRIDE and co-creator of Texas Eats.

