As seen on SA Live - Monday, June 10, 2024

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., a new Italian restaurant with Father’s Day vibes, gift ideas for Dad, cool treats, local music, summer skincare, a free event celebrating Juneteenth and more.

There’s a new restaurant in town where you can treat Dad for Father’s Day. We’re sampling the mountain and seafood fare from Mare e Monte Italian Restaurant.

If you’re on the hunt for Father’s Day gifts, Bexar Goods has a lineup of leather luxury items you don’t want to miss.

How about some fro-yo, ice cream or gelato? Arctic Ape offers the most fun you can have with dessert. Jen takes us there.

Hardcore parkour! Remember that gag from “The Office”? There’s a parkour summer camp for kids at Brackenridge Park with Parkour Generations San Antonio.

It’s a good idea to switch your skincare regimen for the summer season, and Simply Tiff’s natural skin and wellness products is here to help.

He was nominated for the Texas Country Music Association’s Young Artist of the Year, and now he’s getting your week started with some fresh tunes. We hear a performance by Jakobie Bell.

There’s a free event tonight at 6 p.m. as we get ready for Juneteenth. It’s A Night of Soul in La Villita. Join the fun tonight!

